Even with Salah back, Jota shows depth of attacking options

LONDON (AP) — Diogo Jota is squeezing every moment out of his understudy role in the Liverpool attack. Even with Egypt striker Mohamed Salah back available after a month away at the African Cup of Nations, Jota still started and scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton. The second was scored with Salah on the field for the final 30 minutes in win that keeps second-place Liverpool nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Arsenal is up to fifth after Gabriel’s goal clinched a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton.