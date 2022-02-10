Decker still helping US women’s hockey team off Olympic ice

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Brianna Decker is still making her presence felt on the United States women’s hockey team even though her Beijing Olympics came to an end in the first period of the Americans’ first game. That’s when the top-line center broke a fibula in her left leg and tore ligaments in her ankle after being tripped from behind in a win over Finland. The three-time Olympian has been limited to wheeling around in a scooter and has turned her attention to being an extra coach while also continuing to mentor the team’s younger players.