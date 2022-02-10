Bears’ new OC Getsy tasked with getting most out of Fields

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Getsy faces a big job as he tries to get the most out of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and help turn around a struggling offense. That’s just one part of a major reboot in Chicago after a 6-11 season. The Bears have a new general manager and coach in Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. Getsy, defensive coordinator Alan Williams and special teams coordinator Richard Hightower were formally introduced on Thursday. Getsy comes from Green Bay, where he was the quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons.