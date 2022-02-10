10-man Arsenal hang on for 1-0 victory at Wolves in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Gabriel’s first-half goal has given Arsenal its first win of the year, although the Gunners had to hang on with 10 men for a 1-0 victory at Wolves after yet another needless sending off. The Brazilian defender was on hand to poke in the winner in the 25th minute but it became a hard-earned victory after Gabriel Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards within seconds of each other. It was Arsenal’s fourth dismissal in its last six games. Arsenal moved above Manchester United with a first win since Boxing Day and is now a point behind West Ham with two games in hand.