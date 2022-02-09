Vinzenz Geiger rallies, wins Olympic gold in Nordic combined

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Vinzenz Geiger of Germany won Olympic gold in Nordic combined after rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race. He ranked 11th in ski jumping. Joergen Graabak of Norway finished eight-tenths of a second behind to win silver. Lukas Greiderer of Austria earned bronze after starting the cross-country skiing phase of the competition in second place. Ryota Yamamoto of Japan jumped 108 meters and had 133 points in the first part of event but faded from contention halfway through the grueling cross-country race.