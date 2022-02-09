Red Wings score two goals in each period, top Flyers 6-3

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri scored goals to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night. The Flyers three times scored seconds after a Detroit goal. Givani Smith sealed the win for Detroit with his fourth goal in the third and Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty-netter in the final minute. Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit. The Red Wings were bailed out when defenseman Marc Staal saved the puck from trickling past the goal line to keep the game tied early.