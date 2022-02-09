DeBrincat has goal, 2 assists as Blackhawks beat Oilers 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks got off to fast start and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1. Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots — the fourth time this season he’s had at least that many saves. Leon Draisaitl scored for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row and have just three wins in their last 11 at home. Mike Smith had 26 saves.