Blackhawks interview Tampa Bay’s Mathieu Darche for GM job

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have interviewed Tampa Bay executive Mathieu Darche for their general manager job. The 45-year-old Darche is the director of hockey operations for the Lightning, winner of the last two Stanley Cup titles. Darche is the sixth known candidate for the job. Interim GM Kyle Davidson, Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former NHL forward Scott Mellanby, longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli and Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg also have interviewed for the role.