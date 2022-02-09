American curler Matt Hamilton’s shoes stand out at Olympics

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — American curler Matt Hamilton has some pretty wild shoes with him at the Beijing Olympics. The multi-colored and multi-patterned shoes are really standing out among more typically sedate outfits curlers tend to wear. Hamilton says some friends sent him the shoes. They were converted for curling use by adding a gripping sole on one and a sliding sole on the other. The member of the defending gold medal-winning team says he likes to show his personality on the ice.