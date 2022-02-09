Allen-Taylor helps No. 16 Texas women hold off Tech 61-56

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 points and blocked a potential tying shot with less than 10 seconds to play, Lauren Ebo made two clinching free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining and No. 16 Texas edged Texas Tech 61-56. Bryn Gerlich’s assist on a Vivian Gray jumper in the lane pulled the Red Raiders within 58-56 with 51.8 seconds to go. An offensive rebound by Texas forced Tech to foul three times before Rori Harmon made 1 of 2 free throws at 12.5 seconds. After a timeout, Gerlich got the ball to Lexy Hightower in the left corner but Allen-Taylor got her fingers on the shot. Gary scored 20 points for the Red Raiders.