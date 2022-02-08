Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue

BEIJING (AP) — An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed. The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday. IOC spokesman Mark Adams says a “legal consultation” is required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case were not specified. Adams says “we have athletes that have won medals involved.” Any disqualification would likely lead to an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada placed fourth.