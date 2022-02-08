Magic down Blazers 113-95 after Portland deals away McCollum

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points and the Orlando Magic downed the Trail Blazers 113-95, hours after a trade ended ended guard CJ McCollum’s nearly nine-year tenure in Portland. Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 for Orlando, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Magic led by as many as 18 points before the Blazers closed the gap in the third quarter. Anfernee Simons made a free throw that got Portland within 95-90 with 6:07 to go but Chuma Okeke responded with a dunk and the Magic pulled away. Simons finished with 19 points for the Blazers.