MUNCIE, Ind. — Cameron Healy scored a season-high 27 points including a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation and Central Michigan went on to beat Ball State 89-85 in overtime. Healey’s jumper with 3:32 left were the first points of overtime and the Chippewas led for the remainder. Miryne Thomas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals.