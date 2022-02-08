For Sweeney and Britcher, decisions on luge future await

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney have won World Cup races. They’ve each medaled at the world championships. They’ve each won national championships. Their careers have already been, by any measure, a success. And now both are facing the same decision — keep sliding, or retire. The Beijing Olympics ended for the USA Luge veterans on Tuesday night; Britcher finished 23rd, Sweeney was 26th, each of them seeing their hopes of medaling doomed by crashes on Monday night during the opening two runs of the competition. Neither is certain what her future holds, and both are smart enough to know that it’ll take some time to figure out what’s best going forward.