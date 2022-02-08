Celtics romp to 126-91 win, star-less Nets drop 9th straight

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91. Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren’t competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt. Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is still ineligible to play home games because he isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.