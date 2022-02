EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to their third straight win, 4-0 over the Edmonton Oilers. Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. The Oilers have lost two of their last three.