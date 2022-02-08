Bengals’ RB Mixon quietly produces best year of his career

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Running back Joe Mixon overcame injuries and suffered through four losing seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals on his road to the Super Bowl. Overshadowed somewhat by the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase aerial show, the 25-year-old Mixon had his best season in 2021. Utilized as a three-down back for the first time, his 1,205 rushing yards were third best in the NFL. He ran for 13 touchdowns, while catching 342 passes for a career-high 314 receiving yards and three more scores. The Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday in SoFi Stadium.