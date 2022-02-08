Bengals now feel they’re in Super Bowl after flying to LA

By The Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals finally, really feel like they’re in the Super Bowl now. The Bengals flew into Los Angeles on Tuesday for a nice switch from preparing for Sunday’s game back home in frigid Ohio to being in warm and sunny California. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said being on-site helps make the game real and tangible after feeling like something far away last week when the Bengals went about their usual routine back in Ohio. The Bengals were greeted with plenty of cameras at the airport, and Super Bowl logos are everywhere.