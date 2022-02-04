Skip to Content
UCLA basketball player arrested after appearing to spit at UArizona fan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/ AP) — After a Pac-12 rivalry men's basketball game hosted by the University of Arizona (UArizona), police arrested a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) men's basketball player who allegedly spit on a UArizona fan after UCLA lost.

Mac Etienne has been arrested and cited on suspicion of a misdemeanor assault.

According to Tucson's local media outlets, UArizona fans taunted UCLA players as they left the court to their locker room Thursday night.

Etienne was given permission to be at the locker room before he was arrested, cited and released, a police spokesman said.

A spokesman for UCLA says officials were aware of the alleged altercation and are reviewing it and saying UCLA "is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship."

