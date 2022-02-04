Man U knocked out of FA Cup by Boro after penalty shootout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has made an embarrassing early exit from the FA Cup after losing to second-tier side Middlesbrough in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford. The fourth round got off to a stunning start when the English Premier League giant arguably saw its last realistic hope of silverware this season extinguished by Chris Wilder’s Championship outfit. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Ralf Rangnick’s star-studded side, but lifelong United fan Matt Crooks levelled and the match finished 1-1 after extra time. Every penalty found the net until Anthony Elanga missed his at the Stretford End, wrapping up an 8-7 spot-kick success for Boro and sending its 9,500 visiting fans wild.