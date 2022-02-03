Reporter who broke gender barrier in NHL locker rooms dies

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Robin Herman, a gender barrier-breaking reporter for The New York Times who was the first female journalist to interview players in the locker room after an NHL game, has died. She was 70. Her husband, Paul Horvitz, a former Times editor, said Herman died Tuesday in Waltham, Massachusetts from ovarian cancer. She was a hockey reporter for the Times when she and another female reporter were allowed to interview players in the locker room following the 1975 All-Star Game in Montreal. Herman went on to write for other major newspapers, authored a book on fusion energy and worked at Harvard University.