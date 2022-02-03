Skip to Content
Mercury acquire DeShields in 3-team trade with Sky, Fever

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

The Phoenix Mercury have acquired Diamond DeShields from the Chicago Sky as part of a three-team deal that also sent Bria Hartley to the Indiana Fever. Indiana received the seventh pick in the draft from Chicago this year and the Sky’s first-round choice next year. Chicago got Julia Allemand from Indiana as well as Phoenix’s first-round pick next season. DeShields helped the Sky win the WNBA championship last year and has averaged 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in her career. 

