Discovery, BT in talks over British pay-TV partnership

LONDON (AP) — The pay-TV sports market in Britain could be shaken up after media companies Discovery and BT Group said they are in exclusive discussions about forming a partnership. The potential deal would see BT Sport link up with Discovery-owned Eurosport UK in what they are calling a 50/50 venture. BT Sport holds the rights to Premier League and Champions League matches as well as many other top sports competitions. Among the leading sports shown on Eurosport are Grand Slam tennis events and cycling’s top races while it also has rights to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. A partnership between Discovery and BT Group would provide bigger competition for Comcast-owned Sky Sports.