Canadian downhill skiers aim for Olympic success

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The new generation of Canadian downhillers doesn’t have a nickname yet, but they’ve got plenty of speed like the Crazy Canucks and Canadian Cowboys of yesteryear. Brodie Seger, Jack Crawford and Broderick Thompson are each in their mid 20s and have been flying under the radar as they post one solid result after another. Now they want to show it at the Beijing Olympics. At last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Seger and Crawford had fourth-place finishes in super-G and combined, respectively.