Athletic finally beats Madrid, returns to Copa semifinals

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — It took a goal near the end for Athletic Bilbao to finally get the better of Real Madrid and reach the Copa del Rey semifinals for the third straight season. Álex Berenguer scored in the 89th minute to give Athletic a 1-0 victory in the single-elimination quarterfinal at San Mamés Stadium. It was the fourth meeting between the clubs in two months. Madrid won in the final of the Spanish Super Cup last month in Saudi Arabia and twice in Spanish league matches in December. Real Betis earlier won 4-0 at Real Sociedad.