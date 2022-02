DOVER, Del. (AP) — Nendah Tarke had 13 points and eight rebounds and his game-winning basket as time expired sent Coppin State past Delaware State 59-57. Tarke hit a beyond half court shot at the buzzer to down Morgan State 79-76 on Jan. 15. D’Marco Baucum had 13 points for the Hornets, who have now lost 14 games in a row.