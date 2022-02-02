Nugent-Hopkins breaks late tie, Oilers beat Capitals 5-3

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with a short-handed goal with 4:03 remaining in the Edmonton Oilers’ 5-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining to wrap up the Oilers’ fifth victory in six games. Washington played without Alex Ovechkin after he entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Russian star also will miss the All-Star Game. Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid scored goals in the first 5:07 to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead. Mikko Koskinen stopped 24 shots. Lars Eller, Conor Sheary and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for Washington.