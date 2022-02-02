No. 4 Purdue beats Gophers 88-73 for 4th straight victory

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. scored a career-high 20 points and the Boilermakers had four players in double figures. Purdue has won four straight and seven of eight. Payton Willis scored 24 points and Jamsion Battle added 21 for Minnesota, which lost its third straight.