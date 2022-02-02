Flores says he won’t drop lawsuit even if hired as coach

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Brian Flores says his lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist hiring practices will continue even if he becomes a head coach again this offseason because the league needs change. Flores has interviewed with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints for their coaching vacancies. If they call, Flores tells CNN he will listen, but the suit will go on. Flores’ lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. It is seeking class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals. The suit alleges racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.