Egypt objects to referee picked for African Cup semifinal

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has filed a complaint with the African soccer confederation against the appointment of a Gambian referee for the Pharaohs’ game against Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations semifinals on Thursday. The Egyptian Football Association did not give reasons for its complaint against Bakary Gassama, one of Africa’s best-known referees. He refereed the Pharaohs’ 1-0 loss to Nigeria in the group stage. Representatives of the Egyptian Football Association and the Confederation of African Football were not immediately available to comment. On Wednesday, Senegal faces Burkina Faso in the first semifinal.