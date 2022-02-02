Bears hire Colts’ Williams to be their defensive coordinator

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus. Williams spent the past four seasons as the Colts safeties coach while Eberflus was their defensive coordinator. It was his second stint with Indianapolis after coaching defensive backs for 10 seasons from 2002 to 2011. Williams was Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. He has 30 years of coaching experience, including 21 in the NFL. Eberflus was hired last week for his first NFL head coaching job. The Bears also added Dave Borgonzi and Chris Morgan to their staff on Wednesday. Borgonzi is going to coach the team’s linebackers, and Morgan is the new offensive line coach.