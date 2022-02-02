Arizona State defensive coordinator Pierce steps down

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has resigned to pursue NFL opportunities, becoming the fifth assistant to depart the program in the wake of an NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations. Arizona State confirmed Pierce’s resignation on Wednesday, less than a week after offensive coordinator Zak Hill stepped down. The Sun Devils hired veteran NFL and college assistant coach Glenn Thomas to replace Hill. Pierce, who spearheaded recruiting under coach Herm Edwards, was restricted from recruiting on the road prior to the early signing period in December.