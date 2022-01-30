Young’s 36 points help streaking Hawks drop Lakers, 129-121

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 36 points and the Atlanta Hawks earned their seventh straight win by rallying in the fourth quarter to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-121. Young also had 12 assists. John Collins added 20 points with 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela scored 15 points. Malik Monk led Los Angeles with 33 points in the Lakers’ third consecutive loss, all without LeBron James. James was not with the team due to continued swelling in his left knee. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment.