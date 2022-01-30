Watson scores late, No. 17 Providence tops No. 22 Marquette

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nate Watson was fouled on a dunk and completed the three-point play in the final minute to help 17th-ranked Providence rally to a 65-63 win over 22nd-ranked Marquette. Watson finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Justin Minaya had 14 points and Noah Horchler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was the fifth straight victory for the Friars, who are 18-2 overall and 13-0 at home this season. They also avenged a 32-point loss on Jan. 4 to the Golden Eagles. The setback halted Marquette’s seven-game win streak.