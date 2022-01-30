French Cup: Saint-Etienne loses to amateur side, Monaco wins

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Struggling Saint-Etienne’s season took an even worse turn as the top-tier team was knocked out of the French Cup 1-0 by amateur side Bergerac. Fourth-tier Bergerac reached the quarterfinals of the competition for the first time while six-time Cup winner Saint-Etienne returns to its relegation fight. Les Verts are last in the French league and this humiliating exit will dampen morale. Bergerac striker Romain Escarpit scored in the 76th minute. In the late game five-time winner Monaco won 4-2 at Lens with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring twice. Monaco led 3-0 but was pegged back to 3-2 before Ben Yedder’s late goal.