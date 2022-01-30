Miller leads No. 17 Maryland women past Penn State 82-71

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Diamond Miller led a balanced attack with 19 points, Chole Bibby had her first double-double of the season and No. 17 Maryland defeated Penn State for the 12th straight time 82-71. Angel Reese matched Bibby, who had 10 rebounds, with 16 points. The Terrapins shot 47% to 59% for the Nittany Lions, but Maryland took 26 more shots with a 21-6 advantage in offensive rebounds while forcing 24 turnovers. Makenna Marisa paced Penn State, which lost its fourth straight, with 19 points.