Miller’s goal with 34 seconds left lifts Rangers past Kraken

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored with 34 seconds left and Igor Shesterkin made 40 saves, helping the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists for the Rangers, who improved to 14-4-2 on home ice. Yanni Gourde tied the game with a power-play goal for Seattle with 1:08 left. The Kraken had pulled goaltender Philip Grubauer pulled for an extra skater.