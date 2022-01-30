Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for New York, which has lost two straight and three of four. Ilya Sorokin finished with 17 saves as the Islanders remained 17 points behind Boston for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.