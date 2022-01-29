Purrier St. Pierre doubles up as Wanamaker Mile winner

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Elle Purrier St. Pierre successfully defended her Wanamaker Mile title Saturday in the 114th Millrose Games, finishing in 4 minutes, 19.30 seconds. Purrier St. Pierre, also the 2020 winner, joined Mary Decker (1982-83), Doina Melinte (1990-91), Regina Jacobs (1999-2002), Carmen Douma-Hussar (2004-06), Kara Goucher 2008-09), and Shannon Rowbury (2015-16) as the only women to win the Wanamaker Mile in consecutive meets. The Games, which began in 1908, had been a yearly track and field extravaganza, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2021. Purrier St. Pierre finished 1:21 seconds ahead of Josette Norris. Ollie Hoare won the Men’s Wanamaker Mile in an Australian-record 3:50:83.