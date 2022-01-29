O’Bannon, Miles 19 points as TCU beats No. 19 LSU 77-68

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime and TCU held on to beat slumping 19th-ranked LSU 77-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. TCU had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O’Bannon’s third consecutive 3 in a 76-second span from the right wing. The Tigers cut that deficit to one with a 20-5 run, but never went in front. LSU lost for the fourth time in five games. Mike Miles had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Horned Frogs. Tari Eason had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for LSU.