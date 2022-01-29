Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had 10 points and 15 rebounds. with Memphis controlling the boards 60-37. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 30 points and eight rebounds. The Wizards have lost five straight.