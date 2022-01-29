Florida rallies big in 2nd half, beats Oklahoma State 81-72

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as Florida rallied after the break and beat Oklahoma State 81-72 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Florida (13-8) outscored Oklahoma State 49-27 in the second, shooting 50% (9 of 18) from the floor and forcing 12 turnovers. The Gators also made five 3-pointers, were 26-of-32 (81%) shooting from the line and blocked six shots after halftime. Isaac Likekele scored 14 points and Bryce Thompson had 12 for Oklahoma State (10-10).