At the Pegasus, Life Is Good runs away from Knicks Go

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Life Is Good went to the lead right away and stayed there, winning the $3 million Pegasus World Cup with ease Saturday and denying Knicks Go what would have been a storybook finish to his career. The 4-year-old flashed his speed from the moment the gate opened, drawing five lengths clear after just a quarter-mile and was never challenged. His win capped a huge day for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who also teamed up to win the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf with Colonel Liam just before the main event.