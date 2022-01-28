AP source: Arizona State’s Hill resigns amid investigation

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the move has confirmed to The Associated Press that Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Hill became the fourth assistant to leave the program this week. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned. All three were placed an administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into Arizona State’s hosting of recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.