Ko builds on her rise back and opens with 63 at Boca Rio

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko keeps taking steps toward the top of women’s golf again. She ended a three-year victory drought last year. She opened the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio with a clean card and a 63 for a two-shot lead over Danielle Kang. It’s easy to forget Ko is only 24. She won her first LPGA Tour title when she was only 15. Ko since reached No. 1 and two majors, only for her career to go into a tailspin. Kang’s week began by playing golf with Wayne Gretzky on his birthday and got a compliment for her win last week from Michael Jordan.