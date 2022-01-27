‘It’s a man’s world’: Male athletes leading way in NIL money

By ERICA HUNZINGER

AP Sports Writer

It is a man’s world six months after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn money on their celebrity. Men lead the way in total name, image and likeness compensation and have more NIL activities than women. That’s according to third-party data from July 1 through Dec. 31 for some 125,000 athletes. The true size of the fledgling industry is somewhat unknown because some data has not been released. Ohio State is one of the only schools to detail compensation through six months, saying 220 athletes made $2.98 million.