Former Canucks F Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation. Vancouver police say one count of sexual assault has been lodged against the 25-year-old stemming from an incident in a hotel room in September 2017, when Virtanen was playing for the Canucks. A civil lawsuit alleged that Virtanen assaulted a 23-year-old woman as she repeatedly pleaded with him to stop. Police launched an investigation in May 2021 after the woman filed a complaint. Virtanen was placed on leave by the Canucks and his contract was bought out. He’s scheduled for an appearance in Vancouver Provincial Court in two weeks.