Draymond Green will do TV analyst work for TNT as a player

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is going into TV. The Golden State Warriors star has received an exclusive multiyear agreement to join Turner Sports as an active player, set to make appearances with the network’s Inside the NBA program among other content opportunities with Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.So, this means Green will sit alongside the studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith as an analyst when his schedule permits, while also working remotely to contribute to various other programs and special projects throughout the season.