Advocacy group: MLB improves minor housing but not enough

NEW YORK (AP) — An advocacy group for minor leaguers says Major League Baseball’s new housing policy is an improvement but still inadequate. The player steering committee of Advocates for Minor Leaguers issued a statement objecting to housing two players per bedroom and not accommodating spouses and children. The group also is against using host families and says it will identify teams that provide what it views as deficient housing. MLB said in November it will require teams to provide furnished accommodations, with a single bed per player and no more than two players per bedroom. Teams will be responsible for basic utility bills.