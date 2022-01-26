Murray scores 21, No. 19 LSU rallies past Texas A&M 70-64

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and No. 19 LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to beat the Aggies 70-64 and snap a three-game skid. The Aggies lost to LSU for the ninth straight time but looked poise to seize control when Quenton Jackson’s layup gave them a 62-57 lead with 3:45 left. LSU tied it a 64 when Mwani Wilkinson hit a 3 from the left corner on his first shot of the game. Eric Gaines scored 16 points and Tari Eason added 14 points for LSU. Jackson led Texas A&M with 20 points.